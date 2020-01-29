Hope for a bargain at new store

HOPE SHOP: Coffs Harbour organisation Hope for The Homeless is expanding it’s charity store to South Grafton.

IF YOU are a keen op shopper who loves a bargain, then get ready as another outlet for savvy shopping is set to open in the Clarence.

Dean Evers, founder of Hope for the Homeless is expanding the Coffs Coast charity shop to the Clarence Valley, with a new store to open in South Grafton next month on February 12.

The store will take over the old Westpac Life Saver Helicopter charity store's location at 68 Through St.

Mr Evers said he prided himself on ensuring The Hope Shop was accessible to the entire community, particularly those in need by ensuring low prices and providing items free of charge to anyone experiencing homelessness who had been able to find secure housing.

Hope for The Homeless founder Dean Evers at one of his Coffs Coast stores.

"We're looking forward to meeting some locals and looking after them, we don't like people jumping through barriers," he said.

"We just go, you've jumped through enough. If you are in serious need, come and have a chat to us."

Mr Evers started Hope for the Homeless four years ago to aid the local community.

Via The Hope Stores the organisation provides all the essential items to those who find secure housing and work with others to seek out those set ups.

Mr Evers said the store would be needing volunteers and anyone interested should visit the store when it opens next month from 9-4pm weekdays.