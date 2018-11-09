'Hopeless': Tragedies inspire Ray to join rescue team

DISASTER ZONE: Smoke and dust billow from the Moura No. 2 mine entrance after a second underground explosion signalled the end of any attempt to reach 11 miners trapped by an explosion on the night of August 7, 1994, and the end of the mine which was sealed.

RAY Turner was working the night shift in 1972 when Arthur Muston drowned.

"It rained very badly that night, and it got to be a pretty dangerous situation because of the rain.

"I had my truck fixed and went back out, but I found it very difficult to stay in control of the truck."

Ray said when he went down to the mine pit the first person he saw was Arthur, and Ray told Arthur he was going to bring his crew "back up".

"Arthur had had his lunch and said he'd go back to get his work bag, and he didn't seem to be worried about the situation," Ray said.

However, while Ray was pulled up in his car outside, the foreman came and asked him if anyone could swim, and by the time Ray reached the dam, only the wheels of Arthur's vehicle were visible.

"It was a main road but he slipped in it and ended up in the dam.

"There were about a dozen in the crew who all knew him. There was that sort of camaraderie in those days where we spent a lot of time together.

"Once you've seen something like that happen, you're a lot more conscious about what can happen and the consequences."

MATES LOST: Ray Turner says the tragedy and grief made the close-knit community even closer.

Ray said the mine was shut for a day, which was the tradition after a fatal accident.

Ray was not working the day of the Moura No. 4 1986 explosion in which 12 people died, but the tragedy motivated him to join the Open Cut Mines Rescue team.

"I was not working that day - I was on permanent night shift still - but I knew some of the men involved.

"There had been quite a few accidents and I wanted to be prepared in case anything did happen, so I would be available to help."

On New Year's Eve in 1993, two of Ray's work mates - Peter Kerr and Tommy Bolton - died in an accident at Pit 19B Moura Open-cut Mine.

The pair were fatally injured when a water truck rolled forward and collided with the side of a service vehicle.

"Tommy hadn't worked there for very long - he had come from Ebenezer near Ipswich."

Ray said he had seen Peter Kerr before he started his shift on the day he died.

"I had seen Peter Kerr that morning - I was an open cut examiner at that stage. He walked past and I was going to give him the usual bit of cheek ... but I missed him.

"I thought I would catch him the next day, but he wasn't around the next day. He got internal injuries and died later that night."

In 1994 on August 7, when the explosion at Moura No. 2 killed 11 men, Ray said he had taken the night off, but as soon as he heard about the disaster he went in "to do what I could".

"I was open cut so I wouldn't have been in the mine.

"I got there in the morning, so we just guarded the scene and were available if we were needed. We were trained with the breathing apparatus."

However, a second explosion at the mine on August 9 shattered hopes of rescuing the men trapped underground, and the mine was sealed at the surface.

"That's when everyone realised it was pretty hopeless.

"It was awful. People had been holding out hope. It was more hope than anything else.

"When the decision was made to seal the mine, it was pretty distressing. I knew a couple of blokes in the Mines Rescue who were bulldozer operators and they were put to work - it was pretty horrendous for them."

Ray said the township's folk had always been close-knit, but in their attempts to support each other through tragedy and grief, they had become even closer.

"That's the thing with a small community - you know everyone. But having said that, the support's also there."

Ray said he was impressed with the creation of the Moura Miners' Memorial, and hoped it would provide a place and a chance for people to come together and talk about the town's past and honour those they still mourned.