Hopfgarten facing tough Weetwood weight test

Weetwood Handicap candidates Hard Stride, ridden by apprentice Emma Ljung (left) and Choice Bro (Nozi Tomizawa) return after completing their track gallops for trainer Tony Sears during today's Breakfast With The Stars at Clifford Park. GLEN McCULLOUGH

HOPFGARTEN will need to break a 21-year weight drought if he is given the all clear for a shot at Saturday's Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap (1200m) by Eagle Farm trainer Rob Heathcote.

Hopfgarten was today allotted 59kg top weight for this year's $150,000 Listed Clifford Park feature.

The Weetwood has not been a happy hunting ground for top weighted horses with Kidman's Cove being the last to carry more than 59kg to victory with his 1997 success under 59.5kg.

The only other horse in recent history to match that effort was Tiny's Finito with 59kg in 1991.

Only two other entries for this year's race are weighted above the 54kg minimum with Jumbo Prince handed 57kg - the same weight he carried to his dead-heat win in last year's Weetwood - and Gold Coast gelding Man Of His Word (55kg).

Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie looks set to line up with four starters while his fifth entry Publishing Power is likely to be balloted out of the event.

Toowoomba Weetwood candidates Mr Marbellouz and Our Beebee may also miss the 14-horse cut-off but will be aimed at Saturday's Class 6 Plate if a Weetwood start eludes them.

Gold Coast stayer Rudy is a clear Toowoomba Cup top weight on 60kg.

Only three other entries are weighted above the 54kg limit including 2016 winner Honey Toast.

Five-time Clifford Park premier Skye Bogenhuber will partner Rudy in his cup bid.

# MEMBERS of the public are invited to attend tomorrow's Weetwood Handicap and Toowoomba Cup barrier draws at the Waltons Stores in Toowoomba's CBD from 11am.

# The Weetwood Calcutta Sportsman's Lunch will be held at Clifford Park on Friday afternoon with dual Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jim Cassidy and Queensland rugby league hero Billy Moore appearing as guest speakers.

To purchase Calcutta tickets, visit weetwood.com.au or call the Clifford Park office on 46346066.

SATURDAY'S FEATURE RACE WEIGHTS

WEETWOOD HANDICAP

1200m

(In order of ballot)

Hopfgarten 59.0, Jumbo Prince 57.0, Man Of His Word 55.0, Raido 54.0, Ruettiger 54.0, Sheiswhatsheis 54.0, Choice Bro 54.0, Hi I'm Back 54.0, Tisani Tomso 54.0, Zumbelina 54.0, Hard Stride 54.0, With A Promise 54.0, Echo Effect 54.0, Amanaat 54.0, Boomwaa 54.0, Lordag 54.0, Mr Marbellouz 54.0, Our Beebee 54.0, Publishing Power 54.0, Fab's Cowboy 54.0, Helarocity 54.0, Ringo's A Rockstar 54.0.

TOOWOOMBA CUP 2000m

Rudy 60.0, Morendi 55.5, Get On The Grange 54.5, Honey Toast 5.45, Slow Pace 54.0, Capetown Hussey 54.0, Doubt Defying 54.0, Exoteric 54.0, Bodega Negra 54.0, Don't Tell Mama 54.0, First Crush 54.0, Chivadahlii 54.0, Brazen 54.0, Rock On Ivy 54.0, Constantine 54.0, Stanley 54.0, Benico's Prince 54.0, Shelter Lady 54.0, Ruby Guru 54.0, Scarlet Poet 54.0.