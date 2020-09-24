Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man wearing a face mask.
A man wearing a face mask.
Opinion

Horde of Sydney blow-ins should be made to wear face masks

David Kirkpatrick
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FACE MASKS should be mandatory for visitors from Sydney and south east Queensland as an expected influx of visitors is about to descend on the Northern Rivers.

Our new found freedom from COVID-19 border restrictions with Queensland is too fragile to risk it.

So the powers that be need to insist Sydney-siders mask up or don't let them into the pub, restaurant, club, shop or anywhere where crowds can gather.

The Northern Rivers has been COVID-19 free for several weeks and, if we do get an outbreak of the virus, it would be severely detrimental.

Simply put, we can't afford the health and economic impacts of further COVID-19 cases in our region.

Just because a bunch of people want to escape the city and have a holiday it shouldn't put this region's future in doubt.

Relief came this week as Queensland relaxed its hard border closure.

But it has impacted big time on sectors like health, education and construction.

It has also cost people in emotional terms of not being able to visit families or get to medical appointments.

We don't, as a region, want to get complacent now and sink back into a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Sydney and Queensland have active cases right now.

The Northern Rivers doesn't.

Let's keep it that way.

Visitors should be masked up or barred from enclosed venues and supermarkets.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: How did this SUV end up here?

        Premium Content WATCH: How did this SUV end up here?

        News The driver of this vehicle perched on the side of a deep embankment on the Summerland Way walked away with relatively minor injuries.

        TRUSTY TRISH: CRJC stalwart moves on after 22-year stint

        Premium Content TRUSTY TRISH: CRJC stalwart moves on after 22-year stint

        Horses Synonymous figure with Clarence racing will move on after over two decades at the...

        Woman injured in crash north of Grafton

        Premium Content Woman injured in crash north of Grafton

        Breaking Traffic on Summerland Way impacted following a crash this afternoon

        Council smells a mole on dam investigations

        Premium Content Council smells a mole on dam investigations

        Council News $24m for dam project prompts fresh concerns over Clarence River diversion