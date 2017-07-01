19°
Horn has the heart to defeat the Pac Man: Cribb

Matthew Elkerton
| 1st Jul 2017 12:00 PM
BRIGHT LIGHTS: Australian boxer Jeff Horn is ready to change the sport forever against Manny Pacquaio.
BRIGHT LIGHTS: Australian boxer Jeff Horn is ready to change the sport forever against Manny Pacquaio. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

BOXING: When Brisbane boxer Jeff Horn steps into the ring against Manny Pacquaio tomorrow, he will have the spirit of Grafton in his corner.

Horn will go into the WBO world welterweight title fight as the underdog. But it is a position Grafton Amateur Boxing Club coach Dean Cribb believes he will relish being in.

Cribb will travel to Suncorp Stadium tomorrow to watch the history-making fight, which is being dubbed the "fight of the century" in Australia, after wife Anita surprised him with the tickets as a present.

"We might not quite be ringside but it is just going to be awesome to be there and watch," he said.

Cribb said he would add his voice to the chorus of cheers for the hometown Horn, and that support might just be what he needs to overcome Pacquaio.

"I am definitely going the Hornet," he said.

"I think he has got a hard- enough chin and he can throw punches with the best of them."

Cribb has not seen Horn fight in person but said had seen footage of the Brisbane boxer in action and thinks he has the skill to win.

"I have seen a couple of his bouts. He has been dropped before by a very heavy puncher in Randall Bailey," he said.

"But he jumped straight back up and still finished the fight.

"He has got a lot of heart and that shows."

Regardless of the outcome of the fight, Cribb said the sport of boxing in Australia would be the true winner.

"It shows to the kids at the bottom level that there is a place to go. It gives them something to strive for," he said. "I think it will be a good one for Australia."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  boxing dean cribb editors picks grafton amateur boxing club jeff horn manny pacquaio pacquiao v horn

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!