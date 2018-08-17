Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege the man was a registered Chinese herbal medicine practitioner who had been treating the woman for an existing medical condition.
Police allege the man was a registered Chinese herbal medicine practitioner who had been treating the woman for an existing medical condition. Igor Dutina
Crime

Herbal medico charged with manslaughter after woman's death

by Angelo Risso
17th Aug 2018 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERBAL medicine practitioner is to face court in Sydney charged with manslaughter.

It follows an investigation into the death of a 56-year-old woman in June.

Following the results of an autopsy, a 52-year-old man was arrested about 4pm yesterday in Hornsby.

He was charged and refused bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court today.

Police allege the man was a registered Chinese herbal medicine practitioner who had been treating the woman for an existing medical condition since her arrival in Australia in March.

His registration has also been suspended.

chinese herbs crime health herbal medicine manslaughter sydney

Top Stories

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    REWARD: $300,000 for info on man’s death near Coffs Harbour

    Crime It's the fifth anniversary of a 30-year-old's death. Matthew was found lying unconscious on the road at Graham Drive, Sandy Beach.

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:22 AM
    Dry weather here to say

    premium_icon Dry weather here to say

    Environment 'Over the weekend, it looks like it's going to get quite windy'

    DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    premium_icon DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    News You voted, and here's the best in breed

    Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

    Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

    Crime More than 12ha of bush was burnt as a result of his alleged actions.

    Local Partners