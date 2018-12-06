'Horrible' incest dad gets jail time

A DAD, in a despicable crime, carried on a sexual relationship with his teenage daughter after she went to live with him.

Ipswich District Court this week heard the 15-year-old girl was the father's biological daughter and his incestuous actions were carried out on the unwilling girl with the threat of violence.

His daughter has openly called her dad "a horrible father" for what he did to her.

In the Crown case put by Prosecutor Farook Anoozer, the dad continued his illegal sexual activity even after his daughter told him she had gone to police.

His response to her was; "it won't make much of a difference would it?"

The dad, aged 37, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child - domestic violence offence; five counts of incest; three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 when a lineal descendent; assault causing bodily harm to her; and two counts of assault.

He barely acknowledged his mother seated behind him in the courtroom but during the hearing he often looked and stared at a small group of family and his daughter's mother.

Mr Anoozer said the man's crimes were "a gross breach of trust" committed against his own daughter with some threats of violence.

"There was a risk of her getting pregnant. He continued to engage in sexual intercourse even after she told him she'd made a complaint to police," he said.

The Crown sought a jail term of eight to nine years for the maintaining a sexual relationship offence. His daughter was aged 14 and 15 at the time.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said it wasn't violence of a high order, or a case of significant injury but the sexual conduct was serious.

Mr Neaves said reports showed the dad had a difficult upbringing, limited education, and long-term difficulties with illicit substance misuse.

"At the time he was a heavy user of ice, methylamphetamine, significant addiction," he said.

"Explains to some small degree one of the factors."

Mr Neaves said a psychiatric report showed there was some insight into the man's offending and in terms of blame shifting, the dad ultimately took responsibility for his actions.

"He has demonstrated a high level of shame, remorse," he said.

"His offending began impulsively. His poor emotional management.

"It was not premeditated behaviour or predatory.

"The report is that it was more opportunistic."

The hearing was stopped when Judge Dennis Lynch QC asked a man in the public gallery if he had just taken a photo (of the father in the dock) on his mobile phone.

A security officer then went to the man and watched as he deleted the illegal image.

Mr Neaves concluded his submission on penalty, seeking a jail term no longer than eight years with release after three years.

He said there had been no children born from the sexual relationship.

Judge Lynch said the offences took place in the months between October 2015 and March 2016.

He said the dad previously had no contact with his daughter as a child until she later contacted him.

The dad met her and later allowed her to live with him.

He used alcohol to make his daughter compliant, and she'd been restrained in one encounter.

He assaulted her when she accused him of being a horrible father by hitting her in the face with a back-hand, and split the child's lip.

In a second assault he again struck his daughter in her face.

"It was grossly breaching your position of responsibility and trust as a father," Judge Lynch said.

"Almost unbelievable a father would treat his daughter in such an appalling way.

"There was sexual intercourse without protection and other examples of your mistreatment of her.

"She was no willing participant.

"It is clear that you were in a dominant position and took advantage of your authority and abused it for your own gratification."

Judge Lynch took into account the 158 days the dad had already spent in jail.

He sentenced him to eight years jail and ordered that he serve three years before he could begin his application for parole release from June 28, 2021.