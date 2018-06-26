Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Food & Entertainment

‘Horrific’ airport breakfast slammed

by Joe Banfield
26th Jun 2018 8:02 AM

SOCIAL media users were appalled after a British holiday-maker shared a snap of his "horrific" airport breakfast today.

Reddit user M1BG posted a picture of his £5.70 ($A10.20) "eggs on toast" from fast-food outlet Friska at Luton Airport in England.

But instead of a healthy brekkie, the bloke was greeted by three watery eggs and two triangles of warm soggy bread thrown into a cardboard box.

The poster wrote: "Tbh I was hoping a little more effort would have gone into my £5.70 eggs on toast breakfast from Friska at Luton Airport."

The injustice did not escape fellow Redditors, one of which under the username pvmnt, aptly described the so-called breakfast as "eggs near toast".

Even that was too much for one user, who claimed the word 'toast' glorified what was actually nothing more than "dried bread".

But what most people were concerned at was the exorbitant price of airport food in general.

One person sympathetically claimed he'd pay £5.70 "to not eat that food".

Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

airport food editors picks food offbeat

Top Stories

    WATCH: Ghosts rise to occasion on McLennan's big day

    premium_icon WATCH: Ghosts rise to occasion on McLennan's big day

    Rugby League WATCH: McLENNAN overcomes the emotion of historic clash to help lead the Grafton side to a clinical victory against Macksville.

    COPS STUNG: Police cough up $120k for youth

    premium_icon COPS STUNG: Police cough up $120k for youth

    Crime NSW Police have paid a Grafton youth $120,000 out of court.

    GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    premium_icon GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

    News Big crowd for McAuley debut night

    $8.7m for new infrastructure at Calypso Park

    premium_icon $8.7m for new infrastructure at Calypso Park

    News Better Yamba riverfront access for visitors and locals

    Local Partners