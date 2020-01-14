Menu
Helen Hancock was allegedly murdered by her husband Rhys. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
Crime

Horrific find in murdered mum's stomach

14th Jan 2020 10:19 AM

WARNING: Graphic content

A mum killed alongside her new lover was stabbed so horrifically the entire knife was found in her stomach, an inquest heard today.

Helen Hancock, 39, was discovered in the New Year's Day bloodbath with marketing firm boss Martin Griffiths, 48, The Sun reported.

The teacher's estranged husband, head teacher Rhys Hancock, has been charged with murder following the horror at his former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the UK.

On Monday, an inquest heard how Ms Hancock was so brutally stabbed, the knife - including blade and handle - were lodged in her body when paramedics found her.

A post-mortem also revealed she had suffered "defence injuries" during the attack.

"Helen Hancock had suffered multiple stab wounds, some of which indicated the use of severe force," Derbyshire's senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said.

"A knife was recovered from the abdomen. The whole of the knife being within the body."

Helen Hancock, 39, who was stabbed to death, with her estranged husband Rhys Hancock, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
NEW YEAR BLOODBATH

The hearing was told Mr Griffith, who had been seeing Ms Hancock for a couple of months, also had multiple stab wounds, especially to his left shoulder and right side of his neck.

Both inquests were adjourned pending the outcome of ongoing criminal proceedings.

Mr Hancock, who had three children aged nine, four and three - with his wife - was arrested outside the home in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A previous court hearing was told he dialled 999 - the UK emergency services number - himself before he was later charged with two counts of murder.

 

 

Martin Griffith’s family paid tribute to him and said he ‘enjoyed travelling the world’. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
'THEY'RE DEAD'

Mr Hancock's mum also called police to warn them her son was heading to his estranged wife's home armed with two knives, it was said.

The couple had separated "some time ago" but trouble allegedly flared as Ms Hancock marked the New Year with partner Martin.

Horrified neighbours heard someone yell: "They're dead! They're dead! What have you f***ing done?" at about 3am.

Police then discovered Mr Griffith, who was declared dead at the scene, and Ms Hancock, who tragically couldn't be saved despite the effort of paramedics.

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the independent Office for Police Conduct due to contact between Ms Hancock and its officers before the incident.

Mr Hancock appeared at Derby Crown Court for a brief 10-minute hearing on January 6 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial provisionally set for August 24.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

