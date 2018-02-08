Horrific road toll sees need for safety plan

DUMB DRIVER: A P-plater allegedly sped down Molesworth St at 100km/h before crashing into several cars opposite the memorial baths.

A NEW Road Safety Plan in NSW has come into play after 392 people were killed on our roads in 2017.

This is the highest figure since 2010.

Someone is killed or hospitalised every 41 minutes because of a crash on NSW roads.

Because of this NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced some very tough new road rules to hopefully bring that number down.

Some of the new laws include:

1. Amending cameras so they can take photos of drivers on their phones.

2. People convicted of mid-range drink-driving would be forced to use alcohol-testing devices fitted into their vehicles. This will mean they must provide a negative sample for the vehicle to start.

3. On the spot fines and licence suspensions for low range drink driving.

4. Eleven additional heavy vehicle average speed camera locations to address risks associated with greater truck movements.

5. $125m for a new Saving Lives on Country Roads program including safety barriers, tactile line markings, wide centre line, safety upgrades of high risk curvers and $11m for pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements.

The NSW government's Road Safety Plan includes a number of key initiatives for immediate implementation as well as a number of other key measures that will be subject to review and consultation.

A review into driving on prescription drugs has been requested by April and the NSW Sentencing Council will be tasked with reporting back on sentencing of repeat traffic offenders who may pose an ongoing risk to the community.