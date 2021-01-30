Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two cars were allegedly racing on a Melbourne freeway at shocking speeds before one of the drivers had his Mercedes taken away.
Two cars were allegedly racing on a Melbourne freeway at shocking speeds before one of the drivers had his Mercedes taken away.
Crime

Horrifying speed hit by alleged racers

by Melissa Iaria
30th Jan 2021 12:53 PM

A man has lost his Mercedes for a month after allegedly hitting 201km/h while racing another car on a Melbourne freeway.

Highway patrol officers were travelling down the Monash Freeway in an unmarked vehicle when they were overtaken by two speeding cars just after 7pm on Friday.

The white Mercedes coupe and grey Mitsubishi Lancer allegedly reached speeds of 201km/h in an 80km/h zone as they weaved in and out of traffic.

Officers tried to intercept the Mitsubishi but the driver failed to stop and continued at speed, police said.

The Mercedes driver was intercepted and returned an alleged breath test reading of 0.065.

The Keysborough man, 30, had his licence suspended immediately and his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $932.40.

He is expected to also be charged on summons with exceeding the speed limit, driving at a speed and manner dangerous and drink driving, police said.

Police are still searching for the Mitsubishi driver and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or any other information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Horrifying speed hit by alleged racers

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-Up: January 30, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 30, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Health Find out the locations for the first stage of a multi-step plan to deliver vaccines...

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK: O’Connell grinds out ton

        Cricket 47-year-old Noel O’Connell wound back the clock with an energetic century as Coutts...

        Drunk driver busted after crashing into power pole, court told

        Premium Content Drunk driver busted after crashing into power pole, court...

        Crime A Grafton man who blew more than three times over the legal limit after he lost...