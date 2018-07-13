Horror as twin toddlers kept in cruel contraption

Police discovered the twin boys inside this wooden crate locked with a padlock and chain. Picture: The Sun

Warning: Disturbing.

THESE twin three-year-old boys were found locked inside a tiny wooden box in their home while their parents went off to work.

Police made the disturbing discovery after receiving an anonymous tip-off and broke into the house in the town of Aparecidinha in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

Officials say the toddlers were locked inside the small crate, which was divided in two so they couldn't touch each other and secured with a padlock and chain.

Police say they had no toys, pillows or any sort of comfort and released a photograph showing how they found them.

The two boys have been taken to a shelter while the parents, both farmers, were arrested and taken to a police station on suspicion of infant mistreatment.

Police captain Sonimarcos told reporters: "The parents said they kept the boys in the box so they could carry out their tasks in the home and in the fields.

"But the space was very small and was even split into two so the brothers did not touch each other. Without toys, without a pillow and without any comfort."

The parents were taken to a local police station where they gave statements before being released.

The boys are currently being kept at a shelter as the case continues and it is unclear if the parents have been charged.

