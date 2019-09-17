Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of cattle semen cylinders exploded in a fire at Yarram Herd Services overnight. Picture: Bonnie Barkmeyer/Twitter
Dozens of cattle semen cylinders exploded in a fire at Yarram Herd Services overnight. Picture: Bonnie Barkmeyer/Twitter
Offbeat

Horror clean-up after semen explosion

by Aneeka Simonis
17th Sep 2019 5:36 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Exploding semen cylinders have caused a massive mess at a Yarram cattle breeding facility overnight.

Firefighters were called to Yarram Herd Services just after 3am following reports of a fire.

A CFA spokesman said about 100 cryogenic cylinders containing cattle semen exploded in the blaze.

"There were quite a few explosions," said the spokesman.

The ferocious blaze took 10 crews 2½ hours to contain.

MORE NEWS

RESPECTED JUDGE TIPPED AS NEW CHIEF MAGISTRATE

THE BACHELOR INSPIRES AUSSIE LOVERS' DATE NIGHTS

A major clean-up is now underway at the Rogers St property.

Police, paramedics and a power company attended the scene.

Yarram Herd Services is an artificial cattle breeding service.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

More Stories

cattle semen editors picks semen semen explosion yarram breeding centre

Top Stories

    Fire crews respond to blaze in South Grafton

    premium_icon Fire crews respond to blaze in South Grafton

    News FIRE and Rescue Captain said fire had "obviously been deliberately lit"

    PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    Breaking The SCU Lismore campus currently in emergency lockdown

    Grafton students pay the price to back school fundraiser

    premium_icon Grafton students pay the price to back school fundraiser

    Community Watch the video and check out all the photos from the event today

    Photo reveals devastating loss after Valley bushfires

    Photo reveals devastating loss after Valley bushfires

    News 'It broke my heart' says Wooloweyah resident