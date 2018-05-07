FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider collides with 4WD

Authorities have confirmed a person has died in a crash on the Summerland Way south of Casino this morning.

UPDATE 11.57am: NSW Police Media has confirmed a man has died and one man is seriously injured after a crash near Casino this morning.

About 9.30am today, emergency services were called to Summerland Way, near Amarina Road, at Leeville, about 13km from Casino, after reports a car and two motorcycles had collided.

The rider of one motorcycle, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene. He has not yet been formally identified.

A second man, believed to be aged in his 50s, riding a second motorcycle was treated at the scene, before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was not injured and was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Officers from Richmond Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Motorists are urged to monitor livetraffic.com for diversions in the area.

"The road is closed in both directions at Leeville due to a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycles near Amarina Road," the Transport Management Centre said in a media statement.

"The road is closed between Crawfords Road and Ellangowan Road and motorists are advised to use the Pacific Highway and Bruxner Highway instead.

"Emergency services are on site.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays."

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said paramedics were called to scene just after 9:20am.

"The caller told us CPR was being undertaken at that time," he said.

"The man was taken to hospital has a serious leg injury but is in a serious condition," he said.

"We understand a four-wheel-drive was involved which struck a motorcycle which was then hit by another motorcycle."

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

UPDATE 11.10am: AT THIS this stage police are unable to confirm the condition of all the people involved in this morning's crash.

Authorities have said the incident is very serious.

At least one motorcyclist has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said that person was conscious and breathing.

"The patient is in a serious but stable condition and being transported by road," he said.

"They have hip pain and possibly a lower leg fracture."

Police are also on scene and motorists are asked to avoid using Summerland Way.

UPDATE 10.15am: LIVE Traffic NSW have advised motorists to avoid Summerland Way due to a crash between motorcycles and a car this morning.

The website suggested drivers divert and use the Pacific or Bruxner Highways and allow for additional travel time.

Police, ambulance and local council are on scene.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a crash involving at least four motorcycles and a motor vehicle on Summerland Way this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they have four road units and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter on their way to the scene.

"The crash happened around 15 to 20km out of Casino on Summerland Way towards Grafton." He said.

"We were called about 9.25am to an incident involving a vehicle and a number of motorbikes."

The spokesman said one motorcyclist has been seriously injured while another is conscious with a possible leg or hip fracture.

