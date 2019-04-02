Horror crash leaves man trapped in Bali hospital

HIRING a motorcycle while on a trip to Bali is a rite of passage for most tourists.

For Erran Braddick it was a decision that ended in tragedy.

The 32-year-old was riding a motorbike to meet his girlfriend when he rounded a corner and crashed into a vehicle.

He suffered serious internal injuries and bleeding of the brain and is now in a coma at BIMC, a private hospital in Kuta.

The Mackay man was in Bali to visit his Estonian girlfriend, Jane, who he met when she was working in the Mackay region.

Steven Brown, who first met Mr Braddick when they were teenagers playing rugby in Gladstone, said they had caught up for beers in Mackay on Thursday night, one day before Mr Braddick, or 'Ezza' as he is known, headed to the popular holiday destination. On Saturday he was involved in the crash.

Erran Braddick was injured in a motorcyle crash in Bali. Contributed

"He's fit as hell, a good looking fella, popular amongst the ladies. He's a real gentleman ... and full of life," Mr Brown said.

Treatment costs are mounting for the family, with each day in the ICU costing $3000, medication up to $4000 a day and surgeries about $12,000 each.

Daneile Braddick said the family had received word her brother would be having another surgery yesterday due to a blood clot on the brain and one of his lungs collapsing.

"Once we run out of money, they will pass him onto a public hospital," she said.

Mr Braddick (pictured right) will have to stay in Bali until he is stable enough to travel, but flying him to an Australian hospital could cost anywhere from $55,000 to $130,000.

Mackay Brothers Rugby Union club, where Mr Braddick plays, is trying to raise money to bring him home. Coach Kyle Danns said every- one at the club had a lot of time for Mr Braddick, and they wanted to do everything they could to help.

"We're doing a gold coin donation (entry) for the game on Friday night," he said. "We're not so worried about getting people to come watch us, but we'd love the community's help to fundraise."

Mr Danns said while he knew they wouldn't be able to raise the full amount needed, the club wanted to contribute what they could.

Friday's event will begin with a curtain raiser game for those interested in playing reserve grade before the first grade game against Mackay City kicks off at Leprechaun Park at 7.30pm. The club will have a full bar open, a canteen and a meat raffle.

Brothers also are organising a fundraiser at Farleigh Tavern on April 13.

Supporters can also donate to Mr Braddick's GoFundMe here.