Horror weekend on Clarence roads

A car crashed into a tree on Lower Coldstream Road in Tucabia on Saturday afternoon.

EMERGENCY services have had an extremely busy weekend in the Clarence Valley after responding to call-outs to four separate crashes, including two on major highways.

The mayhem started on Friday afternoon when there were two crashes on major roads in the area, and continued on Saturday when there were two more collisions, one in Ulmarra (pictured right) and the other in Woombah.

On Friday a truck carrying a load of tomato sauce slid off the Pacific Highway in South Grafton just before 5pm.

The truck crash was frustrating for drivers, as it closed down the northbound lane for hours just south of Tyson St .

The Daily Examiner reported from the scene that it appeared the truck had slid off the road and lost its load into Alipou Creek.

It is understood the driver of the truck was not injured.

Shortly before 4.30pm on the same afternoon there was a crash on Summerland Way, 20kms south of Casino, near Whiporie.

Traffic was affected in both directions, however The Daily Examiner was unable to confirm whether anyone was injured.

On Saturday, Clarence Valley roads just got worse with a crash in Ulmarra, where a woman and her son were trapped.

Grafton Ambulance Station officer Tim Bestwick said the crew arrived at the collision where a woman was trapped in the car on Lower Coldstream St.

"We arrived to a female patient in a vehicle, in a sedan, that had quite a lot of extensive damage from hitting a tree," Mr Bestwick said.

"She was trapped in the car and suffering from moderate injuries," he added.

Mr Bestwick also confirmed that a seven-year-old child was also in the car at the time of the crash.

"We conveyed them to a cricket field where the Westpac Helicopter had landed and they were both assessed by the paramedic and doctor on the scene," he said.

"They were cleared to be transported to Grafton Base Hospital."

Both the woman and child were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Daily Examiner understands a second car crash on Saturday in Woombah on Banana Rd earlier in the afternoon.

It is believed an elderly gentleman was involved in the incident.

Coffs/Clarence Command could not be contacted.