HORROR DAY: Man injured trying to protect home from fire

UPDATE 9.27pm: A MAN has been injured trying to protect his property from fire at Busbys Flat.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded at 5.35pm this evening with the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team to a reported 62-year-old male who suffered superficial burns to one arm and both legs trying to protect his property from fire at Busbys Flat near Casino.

The patient and property were very isolated and the helicopter was able to land nearby.

NSW Rural Fire Service transported the patient to the waiting helicopter.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have stabilised the patient and he was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition

UPDATE 9.24pm: A FIRE has significantly impacted the townships of Rappville, Busby Creek, Coombell and Myrtle Creek, near Casino today.

Road closures are in place. Please visit www.livetraffic.com for info and use extreme caution due to fallen power lines and trees.

Residents are being asked not to return to fire-affected areas as it is currently unsafe to do so.

Northern Rivers Emergency Operation Centre has established an evacuation centre at St Mary's Catholic College on Canterbury Street in Casino, in response to the Busby Flats Road Fire.

Residents are able to bring small domestic animals to the centre. Larger animals can be taken to the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way. Camp sites are available at this location.

Please refer to the Rural Fire Service website (www.rfs.nsw.gov.au) or Fires Near Me (www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me) for updates.

Residents who live in the impacted area should visit register.redcross.org.au and select 'Busby Flat Rd Fire' to register their current location.

Health warnings are also in place due to significant smoke in and around areas affected by fire. If it is safe to do so, remain indoors or seek medical assistance if required.

UPDATE 8.49pm: THE below photo shows how close the Long Gully Road fire and Busbys Flat Road fires are burning to each other.

A number of spot fires are starting ahead of the Long Gully fire, south of the Busbys Flat Road fire.

The Drake and Busbys Flat fires were close.

UPDATE 6.42pm: CURRENT fire situation:

Rappville

The fire is moving quickly in an easterly direction and has crossed the Summerland Way.

This fire is very dangerous and is spreading quickly.

There are reports of a number of homes or buildings being destroyed by the fire in the Rappville area.

Under strong winds, embers are being blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires are threatening property earlier than the main fire front arrives.

Embers blown ahead of the Long Gully Road Fire have started spot fires just to the south of this fire in the area of Busbys Road, Wyan.

If you are in the path of the fire you are at risk.

A forecast wind change over the next few hours may see the fire moving in a more northerly direction.

If you are in the area of Rappville, Wyan, The Island, Myrtle Creek, West Bungawalbin, Wineshanty, or Mount Belmore State Forest it is now too late to leave. Take shelter as the fire approaches and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are to the east the Summerland Way in the area of Myall Creek Rd, Neileys Lagoon Rd and Bungawalbin Creek, be alert for spot fires which may threaten your property ahead of the main fire front. Take shelter as the fire approaches and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are to the north of the fire in the area of Coombell and Elangowan, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action and closely monitor the situation.

Drake

The fire has crossed North Ewingar Road and is burning towards Ridge Road, Grandview Road, Hunters Road, Valley View Road and Peckhams Road. The fire has spotted east of Clarence River and Clarence Way.

Residents in the areas of Ridge Road, North Ewingar Road, Grandview Road, Hunters Road, Valley View Road and Peckhams Road should take shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Residents in the roads off Kimbin-Pikapene Road in the Keybarbin State Forest should take shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

A forecast wind change over the next few hours may see the fire moving in a more northerly direction.

Embers from this fire have started spot fires to the south of the Busbys Flat Rd, Busbys Flat fire in the area of Wyan Creek and Seery Road.

Tenterfield

The fire is continuing to move in an easterly direction towards Tenterfield under strong westerly winds. The fire is spotting ahead of the fire front.

If you are in the areas of Four Mile Creek Road, Holleys Road, Mount McKenzie Road, Finnertys Road, Neagles Lane, Sunnyside Loop Road and Smiths Lane take advice from firefighters on the ground and take shelter when the fire arrives and protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Sunnyside Loop Road is closed.

A south westerly wind change is expected in the area around 6 pm. This will change the direction of the fire to head towards the New England Highway and railway line further to the north west of Tenterfield.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

UPDATE, 5.10pm: THE Long Gully fire has now crossed the Clarence River as well as Clarence Way and continues to burn in an easterly direction towards Keybarbin Road.

Residents should seek shelter as the fire approaches.

The Long Gully Rd fire near Drake is at emergency level. NSW RFS

The Busbys Flat Road fire is now burning east of the Summerland Way near Rappville. Richmond Valley Information

UPDATE, 4.30pm: IN A HORROR day for firefighters in Northern NSW, three emergency warnings have been issued over blazes near Tenterfield, Busbys Flat Rd and, most recently, Long Gully Rd at Drake.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It is too late to leave for residents in these areas. Seek shelter as the fire approaches

Monitor conditions in your area

Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately

Summerland Way is closed south of Ellangowan

More roads may be closed without warning.

At Long Gully Rd, the fire has crossed North Ewingar Road and is burning towards Ridge Road, Grandview Road, Hunters Road, Valley View Road and Peckhams Road.

A fire is burning towards the village of Rappville, south of Casino. Contributed

Residents in the areas of Ridge Road, North Ewingar Road, Grandview Road, Hunters Road, Valley View Road and Peckhams Road should take shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

Original story: The Long Gully Rd fire was upgraded to an emergency level warning just after 3pm this afternoon.

The bushfire, which has already burnt more than 66,000ha, is now listed as out of control.

An aerial image of the Busbys Flat Rd bushfire, taken by the RFS.

The bushfire near Drake had been contained, but has seen increased fire activity this afternoon on the south eastern side of the fire around the area of Ewingar.

The fire has crossed Ewingar Creek and is burning towards Ridge Road, North Ewingar Road and Grandview Road.

Residents in the areas of Ridge Road, North Ewingar Road and Grandview Road should take shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Monitor conditions in your area. Under strong winds, embers may be blown ahead of the fire front, creating spot fires. These spot fires may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews are currently assisting the NSW Rural Fire Service with property protecting at both Tenterfield and Rappville.

Both fires are currently under emergency warning, and a NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said strike teams are helping to protect properties under threat.

An emergency level warning is in place for a fire near Tenterfield. NSW RFS

More fires

The RFS has also listed out of control fires at: