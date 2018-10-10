Menu
Horror dirt road could be sealed

by Caitlan Charles
10th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
JAMES Creek Road may be upgraded in the 2019/20 financial year after Corporate Governance and Works committee meetings put forward a motion for council to seal 900m of the road.

Estimated to cost $637,800, James Creek Road will be included in the Capital Works program.

Following the March 2018 council meeting, council resolved for staff to bring a report back to council after an assessment on McIntyres Lane and James Creek Road.

As part of this, council also decided to conduct a trial on unsealed roads and maintenance and review the level of service for unsealed roads.

Council found that the cost of sealing the two unsealed sections of the road from the old highway to the new highway and from the new highway to the sealed section of road near McIntyres Lane would cost $1,012,896.

Cr Peter Ellem said he put forward this motion as a response to the concerns of many James Creek Road residents.

"I've isolated James Creek Road here, because even though McIntyres Lane has a higher priority on the list, there are complications with the Pacific Highway upgrade continuing,” he said.

"I took the advice of the general manager to park that for now and concentrate on James Creek Road.”

This will go before the full council meeting next week.

Grafton Daily Examiner

