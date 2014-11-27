Horror double fatality: 'Lack of care and common sense'

A SEATBELT saved a man's life in a horror single-vehicle rollover which killed two others in the early hours of yesterday.

Two men, aged 49 and 23, had been in the front seats of the Holden Calais sedan headed southeast when they were thrown from the car after it lost traction on a bend on Bundi Rd, Wandoan, about 3.30am.

They died at the scene.

A third man, 26, was taken to Miles Hospital and later airlifted to Toowoomba.

He was last night in a stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation but police suspect "around three of our Fatal Five offences" were major contributing factors in the fatality.

Initial investigations revealed the trio had been travelling on the rural road when it lost traction turning a bend and rolled multiple times before hitting several small trees.

Roma Road Policing Unit Officer-in-Charge Sergeant Sebastian Pollock said he was frustrated at people's "lack of care and common sense" when driving.

"Having just returned from the scene of an incident such as this one, I can tell you that we continue to be frustrated by what we see as people's lack of care and common sense when it comes to travelling in vehicles," Forensic Crash Unit investigator Sgt Pollock told The Chronicle.

"We're suspecting around three of our Fatal Five traffic offences may have played a part in this one, with lack of seatbelts being the primary culprit.

"There is one person still alive from this crash and I'm betting he will be happy to tell you it is because of his seatbelt."

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the survivor of the crash was in a stable condition in Toowoomba Hospital.

It was a horror weekend on Queensland roads with four people killed in crashes across the state.

A man, 27, died at the scene and a woman, 24, suffered serious injuries, in a two-vehicle crash at Rockhampton on Friday night.

A woman, 56, died in a two-vehicle crash on Wynnum Rd at Tingalpa on Saturday night.