ABUSE: A western Gympie couple used a pipe to discipline a child, before pulling out two of her teeth with pliers.
ABUSE: A western Gympie couple used a pipe to discipline a child, before pulling out two of her teeth with pliers.
HORROR: Young child hit with pipe, teeth pulled with pliers

27th Nov 2018 1:01 AM | Updated: 4:44 AM
"MRS Pipey" was the horror story name given to a length of pipe which a western Gympie region couple used to "discipline" a seven-year-old child, according to shocking police allegations in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Few in Goomeri district had any idea of the suffering of the girl at the hands of her father and step mother, but someone apparently alerted the police, according to prosecution submissions.

Before the court was a woman 41, facing charges of assault and assault with bodily harm on June 4.

Police told the court the victim was the woman's step daughter.

The girl's offence was to be reluctant about eating her breakfast, the court was told.

The woman, who is not named to protect the identity of the child, said it was a job for "Mrs Pipey," police said.

The woman had admitted hitting the girl on the buttocks with the pipe.

"She then struck her in the head," the court was told.

The blow caused the child's head to impact with the table, dislodging two teeth.

The couple decided the teeth needed removing and the father and the woman "removed her teeth with pliers."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the woman: "You really need a lawyer.

"It's a serious matter to inflict injuries like that on a seven-year-old. Is the daughter still with you?" he asked.

The woman replied, "She's now in care of Child Safety."

Adjourning the case to January 7, Mr Callaghan repeated: "You really need a lawyer. It'd be in your best interests."

