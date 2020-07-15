Horror hoarders exposed

Car parts, wheelchairs, mattresses, tyres and more – meet some of the worst hoarders whose backyards are so bad, they’ve been taken to court.

Car parts, wheelchairs, mattresses, tyres and more – meet some of the worst hoarders whose backyards are so bad, they’ve been taken to court.

Three Adelaide councils have taken action against hoarders whose homes have become so overcome with materials that they now resemble a "junkyard".

Mitcham Council has given Melrose Park residents Colin Lewis and Celia Valencia Roediger 60 days to remove scrap materials and junk items from their Mead Crescent property, and adjacent land, to the satisfaction of the council.

Material includes car tyres, car parts, furniture, scrap metal, plastic drums and crates, pallets, umbrellas, mattresses, vehicle parts and traffic devices, according to a summons lodged with the Environment, Resources and Development Court.

The council is also demanding both refrain from using the land as a junkyard.

A case conference will be held on July 17.

Mitcham Council provided The Messenger with several pictures of Mr Roediger's property. Picture: Mitcham Council.

Tea Tree Gully Council has also taken action against Graham Lynton Moyle of Fair View Crescent, Ridgehaven for failing to comply with the Development Act.

Serving Mr Moyle a summons, the council has argued there has been a change in land use to an "unapproved junkyard".

It has also given him 60 days to remove all materials, items and junk at the property.

A conference will be held on August 21.

It comes more than three years after the council previously told Mr Moyle to clean up his property in December, 2016.

The council applied to the Environment, Resources and Development Court in August of that year to serve a summons to Mr Moyle requesting all trailers, car bodies, scrap metal, tyres and general junk be removed within 60 days.

An aerial view of the Fair View Crescent, Ridgehaven property. Picture: Supplied/MetroMap.com.au

It is understood junk started piling up at the front of the property in 2009 before 2m-high fences were erected.

Meanwhile, Charles Sturt Council has also given David John Baker of Grange Rd, Findon, three months to remove items from his property.

Mr Baker, who has been accused of using his property as a junkyard, must remove a long list of items including disassembled bicycles and tyres, vehicle tyres, a fire extinguisher, gas bottles, prams, a wheelchair and bird cages.

A conference has been set for August 20.

Originally published as Horror hoarders of Adelaide