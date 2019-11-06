HORROR NUMBER: 20 fatal crashes on Wide Bay roads in 2019

A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree. The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree.

POLICE are warning motorists to drive to conditions after a highway collision on Sunday night became the Wide Bay region's 20th fatal crash this year.

About 9.30pm a man who was driving near Childers died after his car crashed into a horse and tree.

The 73-year-old from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse that was standing on the road, before hitting a tree. He was the only occupant in the Ford Falcon at the time and a spokesperson from QAS said he had already passed away when crews arrived at the scene.

The horse was also killed, after it escaped from a nearby property with another horse.

The police forensic crash unit is investigating the incident which occurred 15km west of Childers in Kullogum.

Of this year's 20 fatal crashes, 11 have occurred in Bundaberg, including a triple fatality on Childers Rd, South Bingera on June 2.

Despite the number of Wide Bay road fatalities being 11 less than this time last year, Acting Superintendent for the Wide Bay Burnett District Pat Swindells said drivers should not become complacent.

"One fatal is one too many for our patrol group," Act Supt Swindells said.

"Drive to the road conditions and be prepared for the expected. "This time of year there's a lot of wildlife grazing on the side of the road and particularly at night, anything can be startled and drivers just need to be careful."

As police are gearing up for their Christmas road safety campaign, due to commence mid-November, Act Supt Swindells said it was their priority to make sure everybody made it home for Christmas and avoided becoming another fatal statistic.

"With the Christmas season coming, look after yourself, drive to road conditions and be courteous and aware of other drivers," Act Supt Swindells said.

Earlier this year police launched a safety campaign to stop being dying on the region's roads.

If you have any information about the accident that occurred on Sunday night, call policelink on 131 444 and quote number QP1902181790.