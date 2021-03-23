Horror shooting caught on livestream

The moment a shooter dressed in tactical gear methodically gunned down shoppers at a supermarket in the US city of Boulder, Colorado - killing 10 people - was livestreamed by a witness, new reports claim.

Video taken by an eyewitness to shooting at the King Soopers grocery store at South Boulder, about 2.50pm local time on Monday, appeared to show motionless individuals on the ground and outside the store, and purported gunshots are heard, according to CNN.

The footage, taken by Dean Schiller, was part of a longer livestream that he showed as the shooting progressed and police arrived.

"We don't know if there's a shooter, active shooter somewhere," he says in the video excerpt.

Asking what appears to be a store employee whether a gunman went into the store, the worker responds, "Yeah, he went in there."

"He went in the store?" Mr Schiller asked.

"He went right down there," the man responds.

"Oh, my God. Guys, we got people down inside Kings Soopers," Mr Schiller said, starting another sentence before two gunshots cut him off.

Eyewitness accounts say a man in full tactical gear was silent as he opened fire in the car park of the grocery store before moving into the store where the shooting continued.

Soon after, a shirtless white man with a beard was escorted from the scene with his hands cuffed behind his back. He had blood running down his right leg and was limping.

Meanwhile, the heroic police officer, who was one of the victims has been identified.

Law enforcement officials said the cop was veteran Officer Eric Talley, who had served in the Boulder Police Department since 2010 and was one of the first officers to respond to the shooting at the King Soopers grocery store at South Boulder, about 2.50pm local time on Monday.

"And I have to tell you, the heroic action of this officer, when he responded to the scene," an emotional Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press briefing.

"Officer Talley responded to the scene, was the first on the scene, and he was fatally shot."

Officer Talley served in "numerous roles" after he joined the department, he added.

Paramedics placed him on a stretcher before he was lifted into the back of an ambulance and accompanied by police.

Multiple media reports say the death toll has reached 10 including one police officer. Witnesses say there were at least three people on the ground, not moving, and more than 10 injured.

At a press conference outside the supermarket, authorities said there was only one suspect and no details about a motive at this stage.

"We had a very tragic incident today," Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said.

"There was loss of life, multiple people killed. I'm sorry to have to report one of them was a Boulder police officer.

"We got tremendous support from law enforcement agencies. Without that quick response, we don't know if there would've been more loss of life.

"There is no ongoing public threat. We have a person of interest in custody. That person was injured and is being treated for the injuries."

District Attorney Michael Dougherty told reporters: "This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder."

SWAT teams gathered at the scene described by witnesses as "chaos". Over loudspeaker, police told the shooter inside "you need to surrender". The bloodied man emerged wearing just his underwear.

A witness told Fox News the shooter had a "short assault rifle" and started shooting in the car park.

"We were standing in our restaurant. We knew it was really serious because police were running with machine guns," he said.

"It's shocking. This is our neighbourhood centre. You didn't think it would happen in Boulder, Colorado."

A video from the scene that is too graphic to be published shows multiple bodies on the ground outside the store and a body just inside the front entrance.

A man recording the video says: "We need 911 here now. We're at King Soopers in South Boulder. We've got injured parties on the ground. We don't know if there's an active shooter somewhere."

A bystander tells him the shooter went "inside the store". As the camera pans inside, there is a body on the ground and gunshots can be heard ringing out.

Another witness said the shooter "just came in and started shooting".

"He didn't say shit," the person told the Denver Post.

James Bentz was inside the store when the shooting started. He said he heard a series of pops.

"I was then at the front of a stampede," he said.

To escape, the 57-year-old ran to the loading dock where a number of people were taking care of older customers.

"It seemed like all of us had imagined we'd be in a situation like this at some point in our lives," Bentz said.

While the scene at King Soopers is now under control, there were reports of a second shooter near Boulder High School.

Police and SWAT teams responded. Boulder Police Department tweeted: "Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting."

Later, they confirmed the shelter in place notice had been lifted.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.''

Colorado has sadly seen no shortage of mass shooting events including the Columbine High School shooting where 15 people died and the Aurora theatre shooting where 12 people died.

