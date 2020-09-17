Menu
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
News

HORROR SMASH: Three teens seriously injured

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
THREE teenagers have been seriously injured after what is thought to be a high-speed rollover near Nana Glen.

Two young women and a young man were cut from a mangled Volvo SUV after a serious crash around 10pm last night on Eastbank Road.

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
After emergency services worked for more than an hour and a half to free the three teens from the car, the 18-year-old driver was treated for crush injuries and flown by helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

His 16-year-old passenger was also treated for crush-related injuries before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

One of the victims is flown to hospital. Photo: Frank Redward.
The 17-year-old passenger was transported by Ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with serious leg injuries.

It is believed the driver of the Volvo sedan failed to negotiate a bend, left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping himself and his two female passengers.

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are investigating whether speed may have been a factor.

