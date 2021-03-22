Menu
HORROR VIDEO: Qld cricketer allegedly glasses club official

by Nic Darveniza
22nd Mar 2021 6:25 AM
A prominent Gold Coast cricket player is in hot water after allegedly glassing a senior club official during an Over-40s grand final afterparty last Sunday.

Video footage obtained by the Bulletin shows an ugly brawl between the two middle-aged men in front of horrified onlookers including children.

The brawl was sparked when the official, who was involved in the match earlier that afternoon, demanded the man, a spectator, leave the premises at Surfers Paradise Cricket Club.

He replied: "Shut the f*** up if you're going to talk to me like that, c***. F*** you," and threw his glass at the official's face from close range.

Kookaburra Cup cricket action (Photo/Steve Holland)
Kookaburra Cup cricket action (Photo/Steve Holland)

A flurry of 13 punches were exchanged before four men were able to separate them.

The player, with blood streaming from a cut to his cheek, announced: "He started that. I didn't do a f****** thing."

Onlookers watching from the balcony disagreed.

"Yes you did, you threw a f****** glass," a woman said.

 

WARNING: CONFRONTING FOOTAGE

 

 

"He came over and asked you to leave, politely.

"That guy with the cap [the player] started the whole thing. The guy with the bloody face, he threw a glass at his own teammate [sic]."

The player was escorted from the sideline by six men.

Police confirmed no complaint had been made and no charges laid by Sunday afternoon.

Neither the club official involved in the fight nor Cricket Gold Coast president Dean Johnson have responded to the Bulletin's request for comment.

Originally published as HORROR VIDEO: Coast cricketer allegedly glasses club official

