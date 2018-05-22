Horror year on Clarence roads

The remains of a car that caught fire after colliding with a tree near Eight Mile Lane, killing the driver.

SINCE the New Year began, the Clarence Valley has seen six people die our roads.

From the the Gwydir Highway to Iluka Rd and in between, there have been horror crashes all over the Valley.

Here is a list of the six fatal crashes since 2018 began:

January 1, 2018 - Clarence Way

THE Clarence Valley's road toll started on a tragic note this year when a Copmanhurst man was killed when the car he was driving left the road around 30km north-west of Copmanhurst yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to Clarence Way, about 34km north-west of Copmanhurst, about 9.15am yesterday following reports that a vehicle had flipped onto its roof.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said police inquiries were continuing into the 75-year-old's death.

This was the second accident on Clarence Valley roads on January 1.

January 10, 2018 - Iluka Rd

THE Clarence Valley's horror start to the year on local roads has continued, after one person died in a single-vehicle collision on Iluka Rd this afternoon.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said emergency services were called to Iluka Road at Woombah, about 60 kilometres north of Grafton, just before 3.30pm following reports a Volkswagen Amarok left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, and sole occupant, a 66-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

January 15, 2018 - Gwydir Highway

POLICE have confirmed a two truck collision on the Gwydir Highway yesterday afternoon was a double fatality.

The crash reportedly happened at Mulligan's Bluff near Jackadgery about 40km west of Grafton just before 2.30pm.

It is understood the fatalities were the drivers of both trucks involved in the crash.

One of the trucks was carrying a load of cattle, a number of which had to be euthanased.

February 5, 2018 - Summerland Way

A WOMAN in her 20s has died as the result of a a single-vehicle crash at Whiporie north of Grafton.

Police said the crash occurred on the Summerland Way about 5km south of Whiporie about 12.30pm.

Emergency services raced to the scene, but the vehicle's sole occupant died at the scene.

May 22, 2018 - Pacific Highway

Police have confirmed the person, believed to be male, who was killed in a single-vehicle collision south of Grafton this morning was dead before emergency services arrived at the scene

Grafton Police inspector Jo Reid said at 9.20am a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway near the Eight Mile Lane turnoff veered across oncoming traffic and collided with a tree.

She said witnesses travelling behind the vehicle saw nothing untoward about the car before it veered across the highway.

