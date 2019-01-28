Horse rescued after falling in septic tank

Trooper is helped up by vet Laura Lee (dark blue top) and owner Rebecca Ramsay (green top). Picture: Dylan Robinson

Trooper is helped up by vet Laura Lee (dark blue top) and owner Rebecca Ramsay (green top). Picture: Dylan Robinson

A HORSE has been rescued after his leg was trapped in a septic tank at Berkshire Park this morning.

Aaron Maher and his partner Rebecca Ramsay said they woke up this morning to find their horse had fallen partially in the tank.

"At around 9am we found Trooper's back leg had fallen into the septic tank which is about five foot deep," Aaron said.

"We called the emergency services immediately and also our local vet to come help quickly."

NSW Fire and Rescue duty commander Bob Mey said they arrived shortly after where they found Trooper trapped.

Veterinarian Laura Lee with Trooper after he was freed. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"The horse had fallen in a domestic sceptic tank and was trapped for a few hours," Mr Mey said.

Aaron covered Trooper's eyes and held his head in position while rescuers dressed in orange suits to protect themselves from the sewerage used chainsaws to cut the tree branches surrounding the horse.

The front gate was also removed to help free the horse before a forklift arrived just after 11am to help carry distressed Trooper.

"With the help of SES and Fire and Rescue we put a sling around the horse and attached it to its torso," Mr Mey said.

Aaron Maher holds the horse head up while vet Laura Lee assesses. Picture: Craig Connor

A wooden sheet was placed under the horse before he was loaded onto it safely and around 20 rescuers pulled on a rope attached to the sheet and dragged the horse away.

Veterinarian Laura Lee from Agnes and Banks Equine Clinic who sedated Trooper before assessing his stress level said she made sure he was comfortable the entire time.

"I tried to keep him as relaxed as I could while the rescuers were cutting the trees and gates to help free Trooper," Laura said.

Trooper standing with owner Rebecca Ramsay (green) after recovering from the fall. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"Once freed I made a full assessment and he has superficial wounds but his back injuries are a little worrying."

Just after midday Trooper began to stand up on his own but was still visibly exhausted.

"First thing he was doing was trying to eat while getting up but he's done well considering his ordeal," Lauren said.

Trooper will be taken back to the vet clinic where Laura will take full X-rays on his back and he will stay overnight.

"If the damage isn't bad he will make good progress," Lauren said.

"We will also give him a good clean up and a wash down."