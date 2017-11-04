Horse ride brings back memories of war

Carrying the colours of the 4th and 12th Lighthorse Brigade more than 100 riders finish their journey from Tabulam to Copmanhurst tio commemorate the light horse charge of Beersheba.

Adam Hourigan

WHEN more than 100 horseriders made the trip up the final hill leading into Copmanhurst, led by the flag of the Light Horse Brigade, Grafton RSL sub-branch's Brian Bultitude had to take a moment before he could speak.

"He's not the only one crying here,” someone from the crowd yelled.

The horsemen finished their three-day journey from Tabulam to Copmanhurst, commemorating the recruitment drive by General Henry George Chauvel through the area.

One hundred years ago, General Chauvel led the famous light horse charge at Beersheba.

As they made their way up the hill, having travelled through oppressive heat, Mr Bultitude said there was a feeling of remembrance in the trek.

"Those old guys, they joined up probably the same as these blokes, off to war thinking it was a big adventure, and not many of them came back,” he said.

"The people of the country today, you put on something like this and they're here.”

The community turned out in force in town as the riders passed by to applause and fanfare.

During the ride, Yulgilbar Station hosted the riders for a night, and donated $5000 to the sub-branch to assist with the event.