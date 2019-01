A person was airlifted from a property near Rockhampton after a horse fall.

A person was airlifted from a property near Rockhampton after a horse fall. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A HORSE rider was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday afternoon after falling from their horse.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service treated the patient at the scene, on a property about 50km south of Rockhampton.

The patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries by the on-board medical crew and transferred to hospital for further tests and treatment.