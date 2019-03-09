Horse rider 'too spooked to ride again'

CLOSE CALL: Horse rider Katie Wallace is taking legal action against Horseland following a fall from a horse last June. She says it was a result of defective leather straps/stirrups she bought at the store.

A YOUNG mum feels lost and angry after a fall from her horse last year left her seriously injured, unable to return to a job she loved and too spooked to ride again.

Stable hand and strapper Katie Wallace has been riding horses since she was six.

Last June, she fell from her horse after her leather stirrup straps broke. She said the straps had been recently purchased at Horseland.

As a result, she broke her collar bone and needed surgery.

"It angers me every day. I'm at the point where I have thought about selling my horses," Ms Wallace said.

"I'm not looking at (getting back onto a horse) until at least next year."

Ms Wallace said the fall had affected her financially, emotionally and reached into all aspects of her life.

Shine Lawyers expects to file documents against Horseland in Mackay District Court on her behalf.

Shine solicitor Craig Oliver said consumer legislation required goods were of an acceptable quality and fit for their intended purpose.

"The product Katie purchased new wasn't free from defects and it wasn't fit for the only purpose that stirrup straps are made for.

"Fortunately the serious injury she suffered as a result wasn't more significant. The retailer needs to be held accountable for the quality of the product they sell, and that's what we are doing.

"Katie is entitled to expect better from a company that markets itself as Australia's largest equestrian retailer."

A Horseland spokesman said he was unable to comment specifically about Ms Wallace. He said the company took the safety of its rides "extremely seriously".