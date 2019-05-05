Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo
Horses

Controversy rocks Kentucky Derby

5th May 2019 11:00 AM

Country House, a 65-1 longshot, won the 145th Kentucky Derby when Maximum Security was disqualified after crossing the line first.

Maximum Security, trained by John Servis and ridden by Luis Saez, was running comfortably in front but moved out from the rail as the field turned for home at Churchill Downs and, after an objection and inquiry, was judged to have interfered with War of Will.

In the confusion, Country House, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Flavien Prat, was bumped before steadying down the stretch.

It was the first time that the horse that crossed the line first was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby.

Code of Honor finished second after the disqualification, followed by Tacitus.

More Stories

horse racing horses kentucky derby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Barmaid keeps pulling beers after attempt to foil robbery

    premium_icon Barmaid keeps pulling beers after attempt to foil robbery

    Crime VANESSA Young was stirred but not shaken after she was assaulted during a hotel robbery.

    Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    premium_icon Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    News Loud explosion heard as house completely destroyed

    Lollback to make welcome return for Ghosts

    premium_icon Lollback to make welcome return for Ghosts

    Rugby League Ghosts face tough assignment against Coffs Harbour Comets tomorrow

    Police seek help over missing Tyndale man

    Police seek help over missing Tyndale man

    News Police believe he was at a South Grafton service station today