Horse trainer sentenced for assault

A FORMER South Grafton horse trainer has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea for punching his de facto partner in the face in retaliation for being hit twice by a frying pan.

Morgan Butler, 42, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an incident on December 30, where he got in an argument with his partner.

According to police facts, Butler was hit in the back with a frying pan, and said "if you hit me with that again I'll punch you”, before he was again struck.

Butler retaliated with a punch to the victim's mouth, which resulted in loosened teeth and lacerations to the mouth.

In court Butler said there was no excuse for his actions, and said he was remorseful.

Magistrate Jeff Linden agreed with Butler and sentenced Morgan to a 12 month Conditional Release Order.