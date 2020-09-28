Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blueberry pickers at a farm in Middle Boambee.
Blueberry pickers at a farm in Middle Boambee.
Rural

Industry under investigation in Coffs region

Janine Watson
28th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Australian Workers Union has confirmed it is conducting an investigation into possible workplace breaches in the horticultural industry in the Coffs Harbour region.

The union would not provide any further details, as the investigation is currently underway, but confirmed it was taking place after Berries Australia accused the union of making 'unsubstantiated allegations' about the industry.

"If the AWU has any evidence of illegal behaviour they should provide this to the Fair Work Ombudsman and where appropriate local law enforcement," Berries Australia Chair Peter McPherson wrote in a letter to the Editor. 

RELATED: Appalling picker conditions the 'elephant in the room'

Earlier in the month the AWU commented on a recommendation that the Federal Government should introduce a 'Gap Year at Home' program to encourage school and university graduates to spend time doing agricultural and horticultural work.

AWU National Secretary Daniel Walton branded it a "cute idea" that deliberately ignores the elephant in the room.

"There are now a million Australians searching for work. We don't need exotic branded schemes to entice them into horticulture, we just need farms to obey the law," Mr Walton said.

Blueberry pickers at a Corindi farm.
Blueberry pickers at a Corindi farm.

The rapid growth of intensive farming, particularly for blueberries, means an influx of pickers during the peak of the season.

But according to the AWU this has led to exploitation of a vulnerable workforce.

The AWU says many farms on the mid north coast use "dodgy labour hire companies" to employ workers to pick their produce, who then charge excessive accommodation and transport costs which once they take out of their weekly wage, leaves workers with little if anything to live on.

"It's a rort. The AWU has seen inside some of these shipping containers, sheds and homes around the Coffs Harbour region that workers are expected to live in. They're often packed in like sardines, yet charged well above what you would expect for such low standards," Mr Walton said.

But Berries Australia hit back at these claims and also accused Advocate editor Janine Watson of pursuing a "relentlessly negative narrative" about local farmers and in particular the $350 million local berry industry.

Berries Australia Chair Peter McPherson says the majority of farmers do the right thing.

RELATED: Berries Australia says majority of farmers do right thing

But some Advocate readers, including Tony Judge, have urged industry groups like Berries Australia to tackle the problem of 'rogue farmers'.

RELATED: Berry industry should 'weed out' rogue farmers

More Stories

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changed traffic conditions, night work for highway upgrade

        Premium Content Changed traffic conditions, night work for highway upgrade

        News Road works continue this week on the Pacific Highway Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate cruel koala video

        Premium Content OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate cruel koala video

        Crime Video shocks local social media as it shows alleged cruelty towards helpless...

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Action on Blueberry Industry

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Action on Blueberry Industry

        Opinion After years of inaction, why has it taken so long for compliance to come to the...

        Traffic changes coming for Yamba roundabout works

        Premium Content Traffic changes coming for Yamba roundabout works

        Council News One of Yamba’s busiest intersections will be closed for two weeks from next week...