Hospital auxiliary takes it to the streets

Lower Clarence Maclean Hospital Auxiliary treasure Rita nutt, president Sandra Bradbury, vice president Edie Quick and publicity officer Maggie Combley compare some of the goods on offer for their fundraising street stall in Maclean.

THEY have raised more than $900,000 over the past ten years, and for the 100-strong Maclean Hospital Auxiliary they will keep building that figure, one cake at a time.

The group was out in the streets of Maclean this week at the quarterly trading table, and president Sandra Bradbury said that while they receive a lot of donations and bequests, every bit counted when it came to supplying the hospital with equipment.

"The members make cakes, knit and do crafts, and have goods donated,” she said.

"And while the community is generous through donations, we keep this going - we also have a Bingo game running down the road as well.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sandra said that the group worked many days to keep the money flowing, either through regular fundraising or even a trolley roster at the hospital providing patients with magazines, goods and nibblies that all added to the kitty.

"I think people know what we're doing in town and that's why they support us,” she said.

"We had one lady come up to us today and give us a donation for $500, and she also helped out with the cooking.

"But all the money stays in town, there's no middle man. Every cent goes to equipment at our hospital.”

The group will hold another street stall in Yamba next week, and as people leafed through their goods, Sandra said there was always a popular item from the stalls.

"The cooking definitely goes, you have to be early to get those,” she said.