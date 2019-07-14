Hospital carjacking: Man charged after terrifying robbery

POLICE have charged a Pacific Pines man with armed robbery after a nurse was carjacked at knifepoint in the car park of Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 32-year-old man was arrested by police after the incident on Hospital Boulevard about 8.45pm on Friday night.

Gold Coast Police have also recovered the Subaru stolen in the robbery, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hampson

It's alleged the 32-year-old man pulled out an 8cm long knife before he ordered the nurse to exit the Subaru and took off in the vehicle in the direction of Olsen Ave, crashing through a boom gate.

The 49-year-old nurse, who was arriving for a shift, was not physically harmed.

Police have charged the Pacific Pines man with one count each of armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of wilful damage.

The circumstances of his arrest were not disclosed by police.

He was due to face Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Police will forensically examine the Subaru as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Health said security at the hospital had been ramped up.

The nurse was arriving for her shift at the hospital when she was carjacked.

On Saturday, a spokesperson said: "We prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our staff and are offering full support to the nurse involved".

"While security within the carpark is the responsibility of Secure Carparks, we have increased security patrols around the hospital to enhance the safety of our staff, patients and visitors," they said.

"An investigation is being led by Queensland Police Service which includes the review of Secure Carpark's CCTV footage."

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.