Hospital changes raised at state Labor conference

THE ongoing community concerns over the moving of acute beds to a combined ward at Maclean Hospital has been brought up at a state level.

Christine Robertson and Graeme East of the Lower Clarence Branch of Country Labor presented a petition from members of the Lower Clarence Community to Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park and The Hon. Adam Searle, Duty MLC for the Clarence electorate at Country Labor conference in Singleton this weekend.

Both Mr Park and Mr Searle will be presenting this petition in their respective parliamentary houses. The petition calls on the minister for health and the treasurer to supply the funds required to increase the nursing hours at the hospital without reconfiguring the beds and staffing at the hospital.

The issue at Maclean Hospital was addressed at the conference by both Christine Robertson who moved the health report at the conference and the HSU representative.

Along with the rest of the Lower Clarence community the Lower Clarence Branch of Country Labor wants election promises funded not the individual hospitals to deliver the promises within existing budgets.

Mr Park previously said by press release that the plan was a shameful and shocking cuts to a health system that is overcrowded and under resourced.

Maclean District Hospital is a vital service for locals and to hear of wards being closed down has rightly been met with anger,” Mr Park said.

“During last year’s election campaign Gladys Berejiklian said there would be no cuts to hospitals, and that NSW could have it all. This is just another broken promise from a Government that says one thing and does another.”

The Northern NSW Local Health District has repeatedly denied that the acute ward would be closed, instead used for surge capacity.

However, the community has expressed doubt over the plan with hostile reactions at two public meetings were held last week, the first run by the Northern NSW Local Health District and the second by the NSW Nurses & Midwives Association.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was in parliament last week, and told representatives of the NSWNMA and HSU that he would be speaking to health minister Brad Hazzard and report back his findings.