'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

THE NSW Coroner will consider the circumstances of a death last month at Byron Central Hospital.

A man, 50, passed away after wandering from his room at the hospital on July 28.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the case had been referred to the NSW Coroner.

Mr Jones said an internal investigation was also under way.

"We extend our deepest sympathies following the tragic death of a patient at Byron Central Hospital," Mr Jones said.

"Northern NSW Local Health District has been in constant contact with the patient's family, including providing open disclosure regarding the circumstances of the death."

Mr Jones said the health district understood "any patient death is a distressing event".

"NNSWLHD is providing ongoing support to staff involved in the patient's care," he said.