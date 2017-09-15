Hospital emergency turnaround times improve

LOCAL hospital emergency departments are busier than ever, but the time taken to treat the most seriously ill patients is dramatically decreasing according to newly released statistics.

The Bureau of Health Information quarterly report on emergency department statistics show that Maclean Hospital has had a 6.9% increase in the past year presentations to emergency with 2771 attending, and Grafton Hospital rising 9.1% to 5740 for the quarter in the past year.

During this time, the most common form of presentation, categorised as "non-urgent” - the percentage of patients seen on-time, or within two hours according to the Australasian Triage scale has risen almost 10% at Grafton Hospital, to 95.3% for this quarter.

78.1% of patients left the Grafton Base Hospital Emergency Department within four hours, a 3.9 percentage point improvement on last year.

It is the increase in treatment on-time figures for those categorised as an emergency that has shown significant improvement this quarter over last year, with Grafton Hospital improving their on-time care by 24.9% over this time last year, and Maclean Hospital a massive 32%.

Executive officer, Clarence Health Service, Northern NSW Local Health District Dan Madden said he was proud of the work of the local departments.

"Both Grafton and Maclean emergency departments have seen higher numbers of presentations, and the acuity of patients

remains high. I commend the staff for their continued hard work and diligence, in particular during the recent busy winter months,” he said.

"Emergency Departments will always experience a mix of general practice and emergency presentations, both in hours and after hours, and these recent results show that patients in the Clarence Valley can be confident in the level of medical care they receive in our hospitals.”