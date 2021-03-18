Hospital-gown wearing alleged gunman in court after dog bite

A man who allegedly sparked the dramatic lockdown of a school and who has been in hospital after being bitten by a police dog during his arrest has faced court.

A man who allegedly sparked the dramatic lockdown of a Gold Coast school has faced court, bandaged and in a hospital gown, on a string of charges.

A two-day manhunt for Mark Lutgenau, 37, ended on Wednesday afternoon when arrested at Nerang by heavily-armed police from the elite Special Emergency Response Team.

He was bitten by a police dog during the arrest and taken to Gold Coast University a hospital.

It followed an alleged domestic violence incident at Upper Coomera on Monday night.

Lutgenau was charged with a string of domestic violence-related offences including assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage, threatening violence and using a carriage to menace, harass or cause offence.

He was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Lutgenau faced Southport Magistrates Court still wearing a hospital gown. He has a large bandage on his tattooed left arm.

The duty lawyer told the court Lutgenau wanted a short adjournment so he could seek private legal advice.

She said his phone had been seized by police.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Friday.

Lutgenau was handcuffed by police as he left the dock and was led back to the cells.

The hunt for Lutgenau, who police feared was armed, led to Ormeau State School and surrounding streets being locked down on Tuesday and sparked two public emergency declarations by police

