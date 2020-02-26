Hospital hits a raw nerve over meeting

AHEAD of their own forum to be held on Friday, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association has expressed concern over a meeting convened by the Northern NSW Local Health District, calling it “disingenuous”.

Organiser for the NSWNMA Mark Murphy told The Daily Examiner it highlighted the health service had completely overlooked a process of consulting with local residents and patients who access the public hospital.

“Prior to the announcement of (the NSWNMA) forum we were not aware of any undertaking by the Health Service to engage with the community regarding its proposed changes at Maclean District Hospital,” he said.

“For the Health Service to arrange an information session in haste, the day before our advertised community forum, it’s extremely disingenuous.

Mr Murphy said NNSWLHD were invited via email to attend their forum at the Jim Thompson Pavilion.

“(We’re) disappointed they’ve declined our invitation and are not willing to send any Local Health District representatives to respond to the community’s questions,” he said.

“The only information that’s been disseminated in relation to this proposal has been the Health Service’s own, which is widely ambiguous, and prompted our local NSWNMA Clarence Valley branch to plan a community forum for February 27.”

Meanwhile the NSWNMA’s general secretary Brett Holmes yesterday said via press release that the rationale for the Local Health District’s proposed changes remained unclear, along with any preparedness to mitigate impacts on other areas of the hospital.

“Our members received no warning about the proposal and were asked to respond within two weeks. We still have many unanswered questions about this plan,” said Mr Holmes.

“It’s completely disingenuous of the Local Health District to announce these changes under the guise of ‘efficient management’, yet claim total bed numbers and overall health service delivery at Maclean will remain the same.

Mr Holmes questioned the reasons behind the redistribution of beds at the hospital, saying that both acute and subacute inpatient wards were due to receive increased rostered nursing hours, funded by the NSW Health Minister’s 2019 election commitment to boost nursing positions in regional public hospitals.

“The fact the Local Health District is deleting two current positions from the acute ward, including a Nurse Unit Manager role, and plans to recruit less qualified enrolled nurses and assistants in nursing, raises further questions about ensuring a safe skills mix among the nurses on each shift,” he said.

The NSWNMA said it would continue to participate in consultation meetings with the Local Health District to ensure safe patient care and adequate staffing was prioritised at Maclean District Hospital.

Executive officer for the NNSWLHD Wayne Jones said that the health district’s forum was established to counter the misinformation in the community and reassure them that the services at the hospital are not being reduced.

“NNSWLHD were not consulted on the date of the association forum and senior executive are not available,” he said.

“As is standard process we are engaged in consultation with staff and unions to discuss their concerns.”

Mr Jones said that anyone was welcome to attend the Local health District’s community information session on February 26, including local media.

“The information session is designed to provide an additional opportunity for the community to discuss the changes and ask questions directly with the Health service, as our representatives are unable to attend the forum arranged by the NSWNMA,” he said.

The NNSWLHD information session will be held today from 3.30-5pm at the Maclean Services Club.

The NSWNMA forum will be held at 6pm on Thursday at the Jim Thompson Pavilion.