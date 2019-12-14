Hospital on top for new care section New hospital will need plan money

Health staff help Member for Clarence MP symolocally put a tree at the high point of new abulatory care facility as they get ready to "top" the development.

Health staff help Member for Clarence MP symolocally put a tree at the high point of new abulatory care facility as they get ready to "top" the development.

AFTER a big week of milestone openings, one could wonder if member for Clarence was on top of the world.

Well, not quite, but he did make it all the way to the top of the new Ambulatory Care centre, complete with a tree to symbolise the “topping out” of the new centre.

“The new centre is beyond the half way mark and when it opens next year it will have a huge positive impact for day patients across the Clarence Valley,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Much to the relief of the builders and officials present, the tree wouldn’t quite fit down a concrete shaft on the to floor, and instead will be planted in the nearby surrounds.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Northern NSW Local Helath District Director Clinical operations Lynne Weir with the tree that will be planted to commemorate the "topping" of the new ambulatory unit for Grafton Base Hospital. Photo: Adam Hourigan

The $17.5 million upgrade puts Grafton Base Hospital at the forefront of ambulatory care in the region and is a stepping stone towards fulfilling the commitment Mr Gulaptis secured from the Nationals in the NSW Government for the $263 million complete redevelopment of the Hospital.

The Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre provides two new floors of clinical services, supported by new public drop off zone and loading dock below, and new links to the existing hospital campus.

Mr Gulaptis said the facility would replace the current services were delivered in “tired, cramped and outdated premises” and would allow these services to a 21st Century standard.

The facility is expected to finish sometime in mid-2020, when Mr Gulaptis focus would then turn to the government’s promise to start work on the redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital, something he believed was on track to happen.

“The plan to start in this term of government is still underway,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I’d like to think we’ll get some planning money, because of course, the whole service plan has to be reconsidered and brought up to speed where we currently are.”

Mr Gulaptis said that the new correctional centre and the demand it would place on the hospital would require a rethink of the current plan, and while there was no money in the current budget, it was an imperative for the project to move forward.

“We’re going to need to see some money in planning to see work commenced in this term,” he said.

“That was a commitment that the government made and I expect them to honour that commitment as they honoured the commitment to the bridge.”

Mr Gulaptis also announced two $3000 scholarship carrots were announced for young doctors interested in training in emergency and paediatrics.

“What we know is that young doctors and nurses who do an early stint in regional NSW often stay in regional NSW and there is no better place to live and work than in the Clarence Valley and its ever improving hospital,” Mr Gulaptis said.