Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM
AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

