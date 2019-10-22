Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Hospital probe as baby faces paralysis

by Campbell Gellie
22nd Oct 2019 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A baby girl might be paralysed for life after doctors failed to diagnose her fractured spine following a car crash, her parents are claiming.

NSW Health has launched an investigation into the treatment of 21-month-old Lorelei Bellchambers who was sent home from Wyong Hospital without being scanned for serious damage after she was involved in a head-on car crash last Monday.

Two days later, her mother Elise Bellchambers called an ambulance after Lorelei continued to "scream in pain".

She was taken to Wyong Hospital before she was transferred to Gosford Hospital to be flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Lorelei with her parents Elise and Ben.
Lorelei with her parents Elise and Ben.

Doctors put her in an induced coma for scans which revealed she had fractured her C1 and C2 vertebrae.

They have told her parents she could be facing corrective surgery which would permanently restrict her movement.

"This all could have been avoided if they just scanned (Lorelei) when she came in from a head-on crash," Mrs Bellchambers told 7News.

"It is scary to think our daughter might not have the movement she was born with and needs for the rest of her life. Wyong should have listened to us when we asked for her to be scanned.

"They gave me a scan but not my 21-month-old baby.'' Mrs Bellchambers, from Hamlyn Terrace, was driving Lorelei to daycare when their car was hit by a truck.

They were rushed to Wyong Hospital where Mrs Bellchambers was scanned for serious injuries.

Lorelei was not scanned and the pair was sent home. The following afternoon, Ms Bellchambers called triple-0 because her daughter had not moved all day, was not eating, drinking or playing.

She was also screaming every 20 minutes. It was only Mrs Bellchambers' actions which led to her being reassessed. She will be in a brace for six weeks and if her spine does not mend she will have to have corrective surgery to fuse her bones.

The parents said they had been contacted by the hospital and told an investigation into the treatment of Lorelei was under way.

Doctors failed to diagnose Lorelei with a broken neck.
Doctors failed to diagnose Lorelei with a broken neck.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hospital medical nsw health

Top Stories

    "WE'RE SICK OF IT": Fed up police want road carnage to end

    premium_icon "WE'RE SICK OF IT": Fed up police want road carnage to end

    News LESS than two weeks ago police pleaded with the public to be careful when they’re behind the wheel. Three more people have died since and they aren't happy.

    Balloon ban costs could rise to more than $100k

    premium_icon Balloon ban costs could rise to more than $100k

    Council News The cost of banning balloons could cost ratepayers more than $100k

    Rappville response highlights importance of energy jobs

    premium_icon Rappville response highlights importance of energy jobs

    News ETU delegate says rapid response not possible if jobs were cut

    Vandals toss trolleys on top of street signs

    premium_icon Vandals toss trolleys on top of street signs

    Offbeat Overnight trolleys appear on signs near Grafton's CBD