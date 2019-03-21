Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THREE'S COMPANY: ALP candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert launched his campaign for the 2019 NSW Election in the Yamba Memorial RSL Hall on Sunday.
THREE'S COMPANY: ALP candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert launched his campaign for the 2019 NSW Election in the Yamba Memorial RSL Hall on Sunday. Tim Howard
Politics

Hospital redevelopment funding questioned by candidate

21st Mar 2019 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUESTIONS over the Grafton Hospital redevelopment have been raised again on the eve of the election, with one candidate expressing concern over the lack of detail in the plan.

Country Labor candidate Trent Gilbert has held concerns since the announcement of the $263 million redevelopment, that the lack of detail meant the commitment might not be genuine.

"I am just concerned that all this is a hollow election promise," he said.

"If he was fair dinkum about this then they would have a timeline to go with the announcement and room in the budget.

"If they want us to take them seriously they need to tell us when it will happen and identify a funding source in the budget."

In response to the claims, Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis explained that similar to other major project announcements, funding came in stages after extensive planning and that the Government was committed to starting the project if elected.

"(The funding) is obviously going to come from the health infrastructure budget and while we have other projects being built, we now need to work out exactly how we will do it," he said.

"This it is no different to the Lismore Hospital rebuild which was done in stages and like the Grafton bridge, we said work would commence in the next term and it did.

"It will be the same with the hospital, if elected, work will commence on site during our next term."

country labor grafton hospital state election 2019 trent gilbert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Commuter delays at Lawrence to be a thing of the past

    premium_icon Commuter delays at Lawrence to be a thing of the past

    News AFTER some motorists faced delays of more than an hour recently, the return of the 24-car ferry is set to ease traffic conditions

    • 21st Mar 2019 5:46 PM
    Grafton trainer rubbed out of greyhound racing

    premium_icon Grafton trainer rubbed out of greyhound racing

    Greyhounds WINNING greyhound tested positive to methamphetamine.

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    Hogan throws support behind AFLW star

    premium_icon Hogan throws support behind AFLW star

    AFL FEDERAL member says we need to be positive about women in sport.

    WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    premium_icon WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    Politics Exclusive interviews with each Clarence candidate