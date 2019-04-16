Menu
Lismore Base Hospital staff will walk out on the job this morning.
Health

Hospital staff to walk out on job over 'wage theft'

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Apr 2019 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
HOSPITAL workers across the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) will walk off the job for 30 minutes today over unpaid laundry allowances. 　

Workers, including wardspeople, security guards, allied health professionals, kitchen staff and cleaners, will stop work between 11.30am and midday in response to the refusal by NNSWLHD management to pay workers money that is owed for unpaid laundry allowance.

Health Services Union (HSU) NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said workers were angry that their Laundry Allowance backpay was being held as ransom.　

"LHD Management has stated in writing that would take 'no further action' on the payment of unpaid Laundry Allowance because the HSU raised objections to the new Dress and Appearance Policy　

"This is outrageous abuse of power, and a form of wage theft."　

539 health workers have so far been received backpay, however another 265 are yet receive payments over the NNSWLH's failure to pay the Laundry Allowance over several years.　

The staff not being paid their Laundry Allowance include allied health staff employed in hospital and community, all trades staff, scientific and technical staff and oral health staff.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

