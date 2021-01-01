Hospitals claw back elective surgery wait times

Elective surgery wait times have decreased in the Northern Rivers after being put on hold in COVID’s peak.

Elective surgery wait times have decreased in the Northern Rivers after being put on hold in COVID’s peak.

ELECTIVE surgery was just one more thing the global pandemic put a halt on in the Northern Rivers this year.

The Federal Government's directed cease non-urgent elective surgery on March 25 and to recommence incrementally from April 27.

Chief executive officer Wayne Jones said the Northern NSW Local Health District committed significant effort and funding to bring waiting lists back up to pre-COVID levels.

The latest Bureau of Health Information report revealed in the July-September quarter, 4093 elective surgeries were performed, compared to 3971 in the same period last year.

Meaning, almost all of the 940 urgent elective surgeries were performed on time and more than 80 per cent of 1544 semi-urgent elective surgeries were performed on time.

"Our surgical teams have continued to work extremely hard to recommence elective

services in a COVID-safe environment," Mr Jones said.

"Despite ongoing disruptions and changes they have been able to ensure our

communities can continue to receive the care they need."

The NSW Government put an extra $458.5 million to fast-track elective surgeries which were delayed as a result of the Federal Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring patients will be booked in to public or private hospitals as soon as possible.

HOW OUR HOSPITALS FARED:

Ballina District Hospital: Altogether 307 elective surgeries were performed, up 10.4 per cent, or 29 more, compared to the same quarter in 2019. All 71 urgent procedures were completed on time.

Casino and District Memorial Hospital:

Altogether 252 elective surgeries were performed, with 96.2 per cent of patients having their elective surgery on time, including 100 per cent of urgent and non-urgent surgery completed within clinically recommended time frames.

Lismore Base Hospital:

A total of 1360 elective surgeries were performed, down 1.4 per cent or 19 procedures on last year, and 98.9 per cent of the 468 urgent surgeries were performed on time.

Murwillumbah District Hospital:

A total of 438 elective surgeries were performed, down two per cent, or nine, on last year. One hundred per cent of urgent, and 94.6 per cent of semi-urgent elective surgeries were performed on time.

The Tweed Hospital:

There were 1084 elective surgeries performed, up 7.1 per cent, or 72, on last year, with 82.6 per cent of all surgeries performed on time.