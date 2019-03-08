Hospitals keep up with high demand

A CHANGE in reporting methods has accounted for a dramatic drop in acute hospital admissions for Maclean Hospital in the latest Bureau of Health Information figures.

The figures released this week for the October to December 2018 quarter show a drop in acute admissions from 1018 for the same period in 2017 to 568 in 2018.

"The number of acute hospital admissions was significantly lower compared to the 2017 figures due to a change in practice in emergency departments, where patients who remain within the ED are no longer recorded as being admitted and then discharged,” Chief Executive, Northern NSW Local Health District Wayne Jones said.

Emergency departments in the Clarence continue to have an increase in admissions with 55,514 people were seen in emergency departments across the Northern NSW Local Health District, an increase of almost 2500 extra patients on the same quarter in 2017.

However locally, the percentage of patients starting treatment on time and patients leaving the ED within four hours showed small signs of improvement.

At Grafton, 6,881 people presented to the emergency department over the quarter, 206 people or 3.1 per cent more than the same period in 2017.

In Maclean, there was an 8.5-per cent increase in presentations over the quarter compared to 2017, up by 280 people to 3580.

"Our hospital staff do an excellent job of caring for the increasing number of people presenting to our facilities, but we also encourage the community to keep in mind that the ED is for emergencies,” Mr Jones said.

"People can phone HealthDirect on 1800022222 for expert advice 24 hours a day, as well as seeing their GP.”

508 patients received elective surgery in the October to December 2018 quarter, a decrease of 17.9 per cent or 111 patients compared to the same quarter in 2017, a result of planned leave for some specialists during October.

98 per cent of all 508 patients treated this year received elective surgery on time, but the waiting list for those ready for elected surgery increased from 866 in October last year to 949 at the end of the quarter in December.