Hostage accused to face court tomorrow

Eyewitnesses huddle together outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Hotel Cecil in Casino.

UPDATE 5.40pm: BAIL has been refused for a man, 50 who allegedly held a woman at knife-point for about an hour at a Casino Pub today.

The man, who is known to police, will be held in custody until he appears in Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Police will allege that the victim was unrelated to the offender prior to the attack at the Hotel Cecil.

Richmond Local Area Command crime manager, Cameron Lindsay said the ordeal was "a terrifying situation for a young person to be placed in".

Detective Inspector Lindsay said he was thankful the situation was resolved without the victim or anyone else being injured.

He labelled the assault as "very rare" for the country town, which Det Insp Lindsay said had one of the lowest crime rates in Australia.

Police offered support to the victim's family and other staff who witnessed the attack.

Five charges have been laid against the man including: two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm ; assault police ; armed with intent to commit indictable offence and detained for advantage.

Hotel Cecil publican, Matt Hannigan said the staff banded together while the drama unfolded.

He said the pub will reopen tonight following the attack.

"Casino is a tough town," Mr Hannigan said.

"We are all pulling together and we are stronger than that."



UPDATE 1.34pm: POLICE are questioning a 50-year-old man accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat for nearly an hour at a Casino pub earlier today.

The man was taken to Casino Police Station earlier this afternoon where police say he is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Police confirmed the woman was uninjured during the ordeal.

UPDATE 1.10pm: PARAMEDICS are treating a woman outside the Hotel Cecil in Casino following a terrifying ordeal this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they were called to the Hotel Cecil to reports of an assault.

Her age and injuries are unknown at this stage.

A man has been arrested following an alleged hostage situation at Casino's Hotel Cecil this afternoon. Susanna Freymark

UPDATE 1pm: POLICE have arrested a man accused of holding a woman hostage at a Casino pub this afternoon.

Just minutes ago the man was arrested by officers and taken to Casino Police Station.

It is alleged that he held a knife to the throat of a woman at the Hotel Cecil and held her hostage for at least 40 minutes.

A hostage situation has unravelled at Casino's Hotel Cecil today. Susanna Freymark

WEDNESDAY 12.52pm: A HOSTAGE situation is unfolding inside a Casino pub with reports of a man threatening a woman with a weapon.

Multiple police are at the scene with officers called to the pub about 12.15pm.

Police have confirmed it is not a terrorist attack.

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area.

More to come.