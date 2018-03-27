Hot and humid Easter outlook

Welcome to your hot and humid Easter weekend leadup

Charli Bingham

IT might be another warm day today with a maximum of 27 degrees, but you might want to hold off from putting the laundry on the clothesline.

Not only will the 81% humidity slow the drying process down, but, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, heavy showers are expected across the Clarence Valley with a chance of a thunderstorm.

Of course, the Valley will enjoy a few wind gusts of 22km/h but that will ease off later in the evening.

If you're a fan of hot, humid days then you're in luck.

Thursday and Friday are expected to reach 30 degrees with relative humidity of 95-98%. Fortunately, if you just cann't get enough of that hot, sweaty feeling, there is a sequel planned for Sunday and Monday with maximum temperatures of 30 degrees both days and 83-87% humidity.