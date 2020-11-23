HOT, COLD, THEN HOT AGAIN: Sweaty, crazy days coming

THE temperate is expect to break through the 40C mark, however the hot weather won't last long.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a predicted top of 40C for Grafton today, following a weekend in the high 30's, and with it comes a total fire ban for the north coast, with a severe fire rating and winds of 20-30km/h expected.

The temperature is just three degrees short of the record temperature for area in November, recorded in 1968 according to the bureau

Duty forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology Shuanj Wang said there was a high humid air mass ahead of a front passing through NSW.

However, the front will bring with it a southerly change, with temperatures falling to 27C by Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the seemingly cool weather will end this weekend, with 39C forecast for Sunday, and temperatures hovering around 40C for the middle of next week.

Ms Wang said that when the cold front dissipated, moisture would again to gradually build in the air, bringing the hot weather to the region.

With the severe fire danger, the bureau had issued a fire weather warning for the area.

As part of the warning, the NSW Rural Fire Service advises you to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.